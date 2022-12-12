Pistons’ Cade Cunningham opts for shin surgery, ending his 2022-23 season: report

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly be out the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his injured left shin.

Cunningham, the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, hasn’t been able to suit up for the Pistons since Nov. 9. Now, after speaking with multiple doctors on the matter, Cunningham and the Pistons decided he should get the surgery, per ESPN.

Cunningham is expected to be ready for training camp next season, ESPN added.

The initial decision was to rest, recover and see how the shin progressed with Cunningham not running on the hardwood for one month. Minimal progress was clearly made, leading to this decision that will certainly be a major blow to the Pistons the rest of the way.

Detroit already owns the worst record in the NBA at 7-22, and losing one of their cornerstone pieces doesn’t help matters.

In the 12 games he’s played this season, the Oklahoma State product averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Cunningham put up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 32.6 minutes per game last season with Detroit, which led to making the 2021-2022 All-Rookie roster.

Moving forward, the Pistons will likely stick with 2020 first-rounder Killian Hayes at point guard while rookie shooting guard, fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey, runs at the two.

Detroit sports one of the youngest teams in the league, with Bojan Bogdanovic their only starter right now with more than three seasons of NBA experience.