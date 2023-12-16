Pistons dealt franchise-record 22nd straight loss: ‘A lot of repetitive games’

The Detroit Pistons have set a franchise-record for consecutive losses, losing their 22nd straight game on Friday, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 124-92.

The loss eclipsed the franchise record for consecutive games lost, which was set during the end of the 1979-80 and the beginning of the 1980-81 seasons.

The 22-game losing streak is the sixth longest in the history of the NBA, with the Sixers setting the mark at 28 losses in a row.

NBA SUSPENDS WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN INDEFINITELY AFTER LATEST INCIDENT

“It is what it is. It’s a lot of repetitive games,” Detroit head coach Monty Williams said when a reporter said their questions during the losing streak may sound repetitive.

The Pistons last won a game on October 28th in Williams’ first season as head coach in Detroit.

On the same night that Detroit set a franchise record for consecutive losses, the San Antonio Spurs snapped their own brutal losing streak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Antonio defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, ending a franchise-record 18-game losing streak.

“It didn’t feel like a normal win,” Spurs guard Devin Vassell said. “You seen people jumping around on the side. I’m trying to stay composed. It’s special. This is a special group, and at the end of the day, I don’t think we would have sat here and been like, ‘We’re going to lose 17, 18 in a row at the start of the season.’”

The Lakers were without three starters as D’Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish and Anthony Davis all sat out in the third game in four nights.

“Our team is not built to have three starters out,” LeBron James said, “but you can give credit where credit is due. San Antonio played great tonight. They shot the ball extremely well.”

Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama had 13 points and 15 rebounds as the Spurs won just their fourth game of the season.

“Feels like a playoff game for me,” Wembanyama said. “We love this feeling.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report