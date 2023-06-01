Pistons, Monty Williams agree to largest coaching deal in NBA history: report

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly set to give Monty Williams, the winningest head coach in the NBA since 2021, the biggest deal for a coach in NBA history.

Williams and the Pistons have agreed to a six-year deal worth $78.5 million, according to ESPN. The Athletic, who was first to report Williams’ deal with the Pistons, said team options and incentives could increase the deal to eight years and $100 million.

It was reported earlier Wednesday by The Athletic that Detroit has been “heavily pursuing” Williams, who was surprisingly let go by the Phoenix Suns after they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.

That pursuit also brought a heavy price tag – a reported $10 million – to entice Williams to head to the Motor City. This deal would be worth $12.5 million per season, making him the highest-paid head coach in the NBA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich, who has the most wins for a head coach in the history of the NBA, made $11.5 million last season. Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors came in second at $9.5 million, while Williams didn’t even make the highest-salary top 10.

PISTONS WILLING TO MAKE MONTY WILLIAMS ONE OF NBA’S HIGHEST-PAID COACHES IN HEAVY PURSUIT: REPORT

Though Williams has built a track record the Pistons clearly love, he will be facing a much different situation in Detroit.

With the Suns, Williams had Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and other perennial All-Stars under his guidance. Now, he will be tasked with developing the young talent of Killian Hayes, James Wiseman and Jaden Ivey, as the Pistons want a process that gradually works its way to the playoffs once again.

Detroit owned the worst record in the NBA last season at 17-65, but they were awarded just the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Victor Wembanyama, the consensus first overall pick that many believe is a generational talent, will be headed to the Spurs who won the lottery earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Williams has a new task at hand, but one he believes he can execute in Detroit – and the Pistons are certainly making sure he feels well compensated to do so.

Williams finished with a 194-115 record in Phoenix, while leading the New Orleans Pelicans to an overall record of 173-221 during his five seasons with the franchise.

He was also named the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.