Pistons set miserable NBA record with 27th straight loss

The Detroit Pistons have rewritten the history books, breaking a record no one wants to be a part of.

The Pistons’ losing streak reached 27 on Tuesday night after falling to the Brooklyn Nets, 118-112, setting a new all-time record for the longest single-season losing skid.

The previous record had been 26 consecutive losses, shared by the 2013-2014 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2011-2012 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers also lost 28 games consecutively, but that streak started at the end of the 2014-2015 season and continued into the next campaign.

Detroit started the game on a 22-8 run, but Brooklyn battled back and even got their own lead up to 11 points in the third quarter.

Detroit took a 97-92 lead with 8:10 left, but the Nets responded with a 16-3 run to take an eight-point lead with just over three minutes to go. They cut the deficit to two with just under a minute left, but Dorian Finney-Smith drilled a three-pointer with 38.0 ticks left.

In the final seconds, chants of “Sell the team” rang loud in Little Caesars Arena.

This streak comes despite them inking Monty Williams to what was then the record for the most lucrative contract ever given to a coach until the San Antonio Spurs signed Gregg Popovich to a new deal. Williams signed a six-year deal worth $78.5 million, but team options and incentives could increase the deal to eight years and $100 million.

To put that losing streak into perspective, both the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks have won a game more recently than the Pistons. Each NFL team has won at least one game since Detroit’s last win, while each NHL team has won seven.

The Pistons’ last victory came way back on Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls. That win put their record at 2-1, and it was actually their second consecutive win.

Now, they are 2-28 and on pace for just a five-win season. That would give them 77 losses.

The Pistons tied the previous record on Sunday with a loss that also came at the hands of Brooklyn.

Three major holidays have passed since their last win, and there’s a realistic chance for a fourth with New Year’s approaching.

Detroit heads to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday, then they host the Toronto Raptors next Saturday for their final shot at a win in the calendar year.

