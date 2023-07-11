Pistons sign Isaiah Stewart to four-year contract extension

The Detroit Pistons and Isaiah Stewart have agreed on a $64 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. ESPN was first to report the post player’s deal with the Pistons.

Stewart averaged a career-high 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. He has averaged nine points and 7.8 rebounds over his three-year career and was entering the last year of his rookie contract.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted the former Washington star with the No. 16 pick in 2020 and within the next week, he was traded to Houston and Detroit.

The 6-foot-8 Stewart provides a much-needed physical presence for the Pistons.

Detroit’s rebuilding hopes are tied largely to Cade Cunningham’s comeback from shin surgery, along with second-year pros Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and rookie wing Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons won an NBA-low 17 games last season, and Dwane Casey stepped down as coach with one year left on his contract to take a role in the front office. The three-time NBA championship-winning franchise has earned a spot in the playoffs just twice in 14 years.

Shooting to speed up a turnaround, team owner Tom Gores gave Monty Williams a six-year contract shortly after the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year was fired by the Phoenix Suns.