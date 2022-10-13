Pit bull kidnapped in armed robbery in DC, police ask for public assistance

Washington D.C. police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen dog in an armed robbery.

The robbery took place on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Northeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The suspect approached the victim and the dog, brandished a handgun, and demand the dog. The victim gave the animal to the suspect.

HURRICANE IAN DISPLACED SCORES OF PETS IN FLORIDA: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

With the dog, the suspect reportedly ran from the scene while the victim chased after them.

OKLAHOMA POLICE REUNITE WOLFDOG WITH OWNER: ‘LIKE A CUDDLY PUPPY’

The handgun was discharged in the direction of the victim and the suspect got away — no one was injured during the event, police said.

The dog stolen was a 5-month-old female pit bull mix named, Genesis. She is brindle in color with a white spot on her chest.

D.C. police requested that anyone with knowledge of this case to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help provide information.