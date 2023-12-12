Plane crashes in desert near Arizona-Nevada border

A pilot has died after his plane crashed in Arizona, near the Nevada border, on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call about an aircraft being down, about five miles outside Bullhead City.

First responders reported seeing heavy smoke near the power lines upon arrival at the crash site.

The pilot, who was in critical condition at the scene, succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital.

Deputies also received information stating that the pilot reported having engine trouble after taking off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.