Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s 2000 Lakers title ring put on auction

SCP Auctions has placed an intriguing piece of sports memorabilia up for auction.

Hugh Hefner, the later founder of Playboy magazine, was given a Los Angeles Lakers 2000 championship ring by former team owner Jerry Buss, and it will now go on auction.

The 14-karat gold ring with Hefner engraved on the side with diamonds all over it has a current bid of $8,250.

Hefner and Buss were good friends while they were alive. Buss died in 2013 at 80, four years before Hefner passed in 2017 at age 91.

The Lakers won the 2000 NBA title in six games over the Indiana Pacers, putting a cherry on top of their 67-win season, which was the most wins since the 1971-72 Lakers, which had 69.

It was the first of three straight Lakers championships, as their dynasty was anchored by the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The Lakers are still the last team to three-peat in the NBA Finals.

O’Neal would win the Finals MVP after averaging an insane 38 points and 16.7 rebounds in the six games. It would be the first Finals MVP of his three during those three runs to glory.

Bryant would average 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists with 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over five games in the Finals, while playing 35.2 minutes per game.

Along with the ring, the winner of the auction will receive the Lakers’ presentation box as well as a letter of authenticity from the Hefner family.