Police charge suspects, 19 and 16, with shooting outside church funeral service; find gun in river

Two suspects, ages 19 and 16, have been charged in a shooting that injured six people outside a church funeral service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and investigators recovered the suspected firearm used after it was believed to have been thrown off a bridge, authorities said.

Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks, and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth were both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with Friday’s noontime shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The alleged gun used in the shooting was located by a river rescue team working off the McKees Rocks Bridge on Sunday morning. The firearm, which had been reported stolen in Shaler Township, still had a bullet in the chamber, authorities said.

Five people were shot during the incident, while a sixth person was injured while trying to escape. One shooting victim was in critical condition.

CHICAGO WEEKEND VIOLENCE SEES DOZENS SHOT, INCLUDING TEEN IN CAR, WOMEN STANDING IN KITCHEN

Two persons of interest were detained later Friday evening.

The funeral service was held for a man killed in a shooting earlier this month and was being live-streamed. The video showed several people screaming and ducking for cover. It wasn’t clear if any shots went into the church.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage indicates two masked people carrying guns with extended magazines walking toward the church and one shooting at a man on the sidewalk.

Court documents don’t allege a motive for the shooting, and authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was related to the funeral.

The defendants are also charged with cruelty to an animal in an injury to a horse that had been pulling the casket and was apparently hit by a bullet fragment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.