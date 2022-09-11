Police fatally shoot man after he kills wife, dog and injures daughter: report

Michigan police fatally shot an unidentified man after he allegedly murdered his wife, their family dog, and injured his daughter Sunday.

Walled Lake Police responded to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the home on the 1200 block of Glenwood Court, a man carrying a shotgun exited and began firing at officers.

Police returned fire, killing the man. Officers then searched the home to find the man’s wife and family dog dead.

The man’s daughter was also injured by gunfire, and she was quickly transported to a local hospital, according to Click on Detroit.

Authorities have yet to identify any of those involved in the shooting, but they say the man appeared to have mental health issues, the outlet reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.