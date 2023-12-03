Police identify 24-year-old Minnesota native found dead at bottom of NYC condo garbage chute

Police in New York City have identified the 24-year-old woman from Minnesota who was found dead at the bottom of a garbage chute inside a Manhattan condo building after a work party.

The woman — identified as Jaclyn Elmquist, police sources told the New York Post — was found dead Friday afternoon at +Art at 540 West 28th St.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but a NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “No criminality suspected at this time.”

Surveillance video shows Elmquist stumbling along the sidewalk and appears to be inebriated, according to the report.

FAMILY OF MISSING WYOMING WOMAN REVEALS ‘DISTURBING’ MESSAGES, RED FLAGS BEFORE SHE VANISHED

“It hasn’t been determined if she was intoxicated, but it’s a possibility,” a police source told the New York Post. “It’s being looked at.”

NBC New York reported the woman didn’t live in the condo building where her body was discovered, adding it’s not clear how she got in.

WYOMING WOMAN VANISHES DURING CROSS-COUNTRY TRIP WITH EX-BOYFRIEND, DAUGHTERS

Elmquist’s cousin said in a Friday post on X that “Jackie” failed to come home after a work party Thursday night in Manhattan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My cousin Jackie Elmquist has been missing since last night after she left a work party in Manhattan- she didn’t come home or show up for work this morning please spread the word so people in the area can see it since all of her family lives here in Minnesota,” @katlynkampmeier, Elmquist’s cousin, wrote on X.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.