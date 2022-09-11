Police in Colorado identify officer killed in the line of duty, suspect in custody

Police in Colorado have identified an officer killed in the line of duty early Sunday.

Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed while responding to a large family disturbance call. When officers arrived, they found a “chaotic scene with multiple people in the street,” the Arvada Police Department said.

The initial two officers tried to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals when the suspect began to fire a weapon, shooting a female victim.

An exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect ensued, when Vakoff was struck and killed.

COLORADO CLERK PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN ELECTION SECURITY BREACH

“The second officer on scene attempted to rescue his friend and colleague and provide first aid,” police said in a news release.

Vakoff was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot during the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in police custody. He is expected to survive.

The female victim was transported to a hospital and is also expected to survive. Her involvement in the incident is unknown at this time.

POLICE OFFICER KILLS MAN HOLDING WEAPON ON COLORADO INTERSTATE

Vakoff had been with the police department since 2019.

“Dillion is an example of everything good you would want in a police officer. He was training toward being a SWAT Officer, and without a doubt would have continued to have a positive impact on his community,” the release states.

Prior to serving the Arvada Police Department, Vakoff was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, where he served for six years. Vakoff was an Arvada resident who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012.

“This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the news release said.