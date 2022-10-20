Police investigating after ‘private photos’ of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team leaked online

Police are investigating a matter involving the Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team after the university said “private photos” that were “never intended to be shared publicly” were being circulated online without the consent of those involved.

The athletics department released a statement late Wednesday confirming that the UW-Madison Police Department is investigating “multiple crimes” after student-athletes contacted them over the photos and video.

“We are aware that private photos and video of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally,” the statement from the university read.

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, one image shared by a source shows some members of the team posing with their sports bras lifted after winning the Big Ten title in November 2021.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter,” the statement continued.

“Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources.”

UWPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to the report, most of the images have been taken down.