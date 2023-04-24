Police probe 2nd shooting nearby Texas after-prom party gunfire that left 9 teens wounded amid crowd of 250

Texas police are probing a second shooting that unfolded after gunfire erupted at an after-prom house party, leaving nine teens wounded amidst a crowd of about 250 people.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper, Texas, with shots fired.

Upon arrival, nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in its latest update. The incident erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at the residence on County Road 263, and authorities presumed that approximately 250 persons were present at the party when the shooting took place.

Eight victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, for further treatment.

The secondary shooting occurred within the city limits of Jasper, Texas, on Valley Drive, just off Bevil Loop, the sheriff’s office added. Though the Jasper Police Department is investigating that incident, the sheriff’s office noted there is a possible connection between the two shootings, citing a “common vehicle at both locations.”

Karli Cherry, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, reportedly told KBMT that a white sedan seen at the after-prom party was possibly involved in the second shooting.

No one was hurt in the second shooting. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped the sedan, and the vehicle was being processed.

No motive has been established at present; however, several witnesses and persons of interest are being interviewed, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.

In a statement, Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold said there will be “a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance.”

The superintendent said the school district is working with law enforcement and that the district’s prayers are with all those affected. Out of an abundance of caution, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide added security at school districts throughout the county, KBMT reported.

The sheriff’s office promised that further information will be released when available.

Both KBMT described the nine victims hurt as teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 19.

KBMT reported the Jasper Independent School District and Kirbyville Independent School District both held proms Saturday, but Newman said the party was not affiliated with any district.