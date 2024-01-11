Police warn homeowners about bandits pretending to sell roses in burglary scheme

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., are warning of what they call a series of “rose ruse” burglaries.

Fairfax authorities are investigating five similar incidents that began on Dec. 28, in which burglars break into a home while a woman pretends to sell roses at the front door.

“In four of the burglaries, a woman approached the home with flowers and knocked on the door. When no one answered, she returned to an awaiting vehicle. Two men then forced entry into the home and stole valuables,” the Fairfax County Police Department said in a Wednesday press release.

The suspects stole jewelry, cash and purses, according to police.

The suspects also attempted to hide their identities by wearing masks and obscuring home surveillance cameras, police said.

The burglaries occurred on Farm Road in Great Falls, Lance Lane in Oakton, Windrock Drive and Dominion Reserve Drive in McLean and Bishopgate Way in Reston.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen a woman trying to sell flowers at their door to contact detectives at 703-556-7750 or send anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 703-246-4676 and by web.