Political experts issue midterm predictions, Chris Pratt speaks out on LA mayoral race and more top headlines
POLITICAL SHOWDOWN – Experts issue midterm election predictions as voters gear up to head to the polls tomorrow. Continue reading …
‘TOO MUCH TO LOSE’ – Hollywood megastar publicly supports more conservative choice in major race. Continue reading …
‘DANGEROUS TIMES’ – GOP candidate Kari Lake reacts after ‘suspicious’ substance mailed to campaign HQ, gives update on staffers. Continue reading …
TAKING FLIGHT – Elon Musk’s top Twitter moves this weekend. Continue reading …
‘I WAS A DEMOCRAT’ – Former Dem who once worked for a teachers’ union explains why she’s voting Republican in the midterms. Continue reading …
–
DIRTY DARK MONEY – Biden’s EPA has coordinated with left-wing eco groups with radical ties. Continue reading …
SOUNDING OFF – Voters are split on Masters vs. Kelly days before the midterm election. Continue reading …
TIGHT UNTIL THE END – Battleground poll shows key Senate showdown is down to the margin of error. Continue reading …
‘MASSIVE WARNING SIGN’ – GOP could win key Florida county for the first time in two decades. Continue reading …
LATE-NIGHT BOOST – Stephen Colbert hosts dozens of Democrats on his show ahead of midterms. Continue reading …
THANKS FOR LESS – CNN host jokes Americans will have to eat smaller portions this Thanksgiving due to inflation. Continue reading …
‘DAMNING OPPO’ – Washington Post piece mocked for noting DeSantis wed at Disney before criticizing company. Continue reading …
‘WE DON’T FEEL SAFE’ – MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York. Continue reading …
TREY GOWDY – If Republicans win the House but not the Senate, that’s the end of the Biden legislative agenda. Continue reading …
MARK LEVIN – Fox News host warns midterms are a choice between ‘liberty and tyranny’ in final message before Election Day. Continue reading …
‘FUR’EVER HOME – Dog goes viral after video shows it being overlooked at adoption event. Continue reading …
TERRIFYING ‘TREND’ – FBI warns about criminals using rideshares to abduct kids. Continue reading …
FEELING THE PAIN – New study reveals women’s top financial concern. Continue reading …
BUDDING ROMANCE – Cher adds young new beau to long list of Hollywood lovers. Continue reading …
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.