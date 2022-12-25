Pope calls for end to ‘senseless’ war in Ukraine during Christmas message

Pope Francis spoke out against the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine during remarks on Christmas, calling for an end to the conflict.

Speaking at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, the pope focused on the human toll that has resulted from the war, which has been raging since February.

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!” the pope said, according to Agence France-Presse.

The pope’s Twitter account posted a similar message on Christmas Day.

“Let us see the faces of our brothers and sisters in #Ukraine who are experiencing this #Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their own homes, because of the war. May the Lord enlighten the minds of those who have the power to put an immediate end to this senseless war!”

Meanwhile, the war raged on during the holiday weekend, as a missile strike hit the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Christmas Eve, according to reports. The Saturday morning attack killed at least eight and injured at least 58.

“Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It’s terror, it’s killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted in a message accompanying photos of the destruction. “The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”

On Friday, the Kherson region was bombarded with 74 separate strikes that killed five civilians and injured 17 others, according to Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces earlier this winter, making it a major target of ongoing Russian attacks aimed at retaking lost territory.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.