Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ by Nashville school shooting

Pope Francis sent a papal telegram to the Diocese of Nashville in Tennessee on Wednesday in the wake of a school shooting that has devastated the city.

The message was composed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the behalf of the pontiff following a mass shooting on Monday morning, when three children and three adults were killed.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, his Holiness Pope Francis asks you to convey his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his prayers to all affected by this senseless act of violence,” the telegram read.

The telegram continued, “He joins the entire community in mourning the children and adults who died and commends them to the loving embrace of the Lord Jesus.”

The message was sent to Bishop Mark Spalding by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

The message concluded, “He likewise invokes the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit upon the grieving families and prays that they will be confirmed in their faith in the power of the risen Lord to heal every hurt and to bring good out of unspeakable evil.”

Spalding shared the message on social media Wednesday and included comments reflecting on the pontiff’s words.

“I am grateful to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for sending his comfort and care to the people of Nashville. He mourns with all of us. He is in solidarity with us as we walk through this valley,” said Spalding.

He also referenced the pope’s recent hospitalization, praying for the pontiff in return.

“And I want to extend to him my prayers, as we learned this afternoon that the Holy Father has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection. May our Lord Jesus Christ, the Divine Physician, bring healing here in Nashville, to Pope Francis in the Vatican, and to every suffering heart.”

Pope Francis was hospitalized after having difficulty breathing recently and tests revealed a respiratory inspection, a Vatican spokesman said.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Wednesday.

Bruni said that Francis does not have COVID-19.

The spokesman said that Francis will require several days of medical treatment.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.