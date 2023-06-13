Pope Francis still undergoing respiratory therapy, blood tests normal

Pope Francis is still recovering from abdominal surgery he underwent last week, but doctors continue to give positive updates as the pontiff continues his therapy.

The pope is in good spirits and administrating affairs of the Holy See from his hospital suite, according to officials.

“The Holy Father rested well during the night,” said Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni on Tuesday.

Pope Francis underwent blood tests earlier this week that came back with positive results, through other recovery regiments continue.

“The results of the blood tests he underwent were normal. He is continuing his respiratory therapy,” said Bruni.

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation at Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, June 7, to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers.

During the operation, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage.

The Vatican Press Office released a statement Saturday reporting that Pope Francis is maintaining “a cautious convalescence that aims to minimize strain on the abdominal wall to allow the implanted prosthetic mesh and muscle fascia repair to heal optimally.”

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, director of abdominal and endocrine sciences at Gemelli hospital, said in a Friday press conference that the pope woke up in good spirits and was even joking.

“When will we do the third one?” Alfieri said, quoting the pope.