Popular Chicago beach closed just hours after opening for summer when shots fired during fight

A popular beach in Chicago closed down temporarily just hours after it opened for summer due to gunfire Friday.

Police said that between 80 and 100 teenagers were gathering at the North Avenue Beach around 1:26 p.m., when a fight broke out, resulting in one person pulling out a gun and firing shots, according to FOX 32.

A juvenile was taken into custody and no one was injured, officials said.

The shooting happened hours after the city opened 22 beaches for summer.

It also comes on the heels of Memorial Day weekend, where officials are trying to avoid a repeat of last year, when nine people were killed and 42 people were injured in shootings across Chicago during the holiday weekend.

Police said that the beach will be closed indefinitely and are searching bags at checkpoints along the city’s beachfront.