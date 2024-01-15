Potential No 1 pick Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft

USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, where he could very well be the No. 1 overall selection.

On the final day underclassmen could declare for the draft, Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, penned a lengthy Instagram post in which he thanked everyone involved in his collegiate journey with the Trojans and more.

“Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was play football,” Williams’ statement began. “From the 5:30 am breakfast club workouts to the long nights watching film, through every win and every hard loss, my love and passion for the game never wavered. The gratitude I feel for the opportunity to play this game grows every day.”

“But the journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me,” he continued. “To my teammates – my brothers – these last few years have been the most fun I have had playing the game. I will forever cherish the time we spent together. To my coaches and everyone else in the USC football ecosystem, thank you for your unmatched support and commitment to helping me and the entire team be the best we could be.”

“To my family, friends and mentors: your love, your guidance, and your willingness to push me to reach my potential, not only as a football player but as a man, has led me to this day, and I am eternally thankful to each of you,” Williams wrote.

While Williams’ college career is highlighted by his time at USC – his Heisman-winning season saw 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 games as a sophomore – he also shouted out Oklahoma where he began his career under head coach Lincoln Riley before following him to the Trojans program.

“I want to thank Sooner Nation for embracing a kid who came to you from Washington D.C. I cherished my time at OU,” he said.

But USC solidified Williams as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft and, for many, a possible generational talent.

“To my Trojan family, it’s been an honor putting on the cardinal and gold these last two years. I hope I gave you as many good memories as you have given to me.”

The Chicago Bears, owners of the first overall pick, now have a big decision on how to kick off the draft. Williams is the expected first pick, with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye also in the conversation.

Whether GM Ryan Poles believes the team’s previous first-round quarterback, Justin Fields, is the future of the franchise is up for debate.

No matter where Williams goes, he knows there’s still work that needs to be done to reach his full potential.

“I still have a lot to learn and I’m ready to do whatever it takes. As a kid, I said this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life, but I didn’t work this hard just to reach this point. I will continue my journey to make that little kid proud of the man I will be for many years to come,” he wrote.

“I’m excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft.”