Prague shooting leaves multiple people dead, dozens injured, police say

A shooting in the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague on Thursday has left several people dead and dozens injured, reports say.

Police said they were deployed to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square and that the shooter has been “eliminated.”

“The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured,” Czech police wrote on X.

Prague’s rescue service wrote in a post on X that “A large number of rescue and medical crews and an inspector intervene at the scene of the shooting” and “Unfortunately, the coroner is also heading to the event.

“We have confirmed units of dead and a large number of injured,” it added. “The spectrum of injuries is wide ranging, from very serious to moderate to light.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located at the square, was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said there was no other shooter at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.