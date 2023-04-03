Predators’ Matt Duchene loses tip of finger after taking slapshot to the hand: report

Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene suffered a painful hand injury during last week’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that resulted in him losing a portion of his finger, according to one report.

Duchene, who has missed three games since leaving in the second period of Nashville’s game against the Maple Leafs on March 26, reportedly lost the tip of one of his fingers, NHL analyst Darren Pang said on “NHL on TNT” Sunday.

Duchene, 32, rushed over the bench with his arm raised after appearing to take a slap shot to the wrist from teammate Dante Fabbro during the second period.

As he approached the bench, winger Kiefer Sherwood seemingly caught a glance at Duchene’s injury and instantly looked away.

According to Pang, the tip of Duchene’s finger was still in the glove.

Pictures from the game showed a portion of Duchene’s ring finger, bloodied and missing a portion of the tip.

Duchene has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Predators this season, but will not play in Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars, who are third place in the Central Division.

