President Biden calls civil war in Sudan ‘unconscionable’ as US Embassy personnel evacuate

President Joe Biden released a statement following the evacuations of U.S. Embassy personnel from violence-torn Sudan, calling the ongoing civil war “unconscionable” and exhorting “belligerent parties” to an immediate ceasefire.

“This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It’s unconscionable, and it must stop,” Biden wrote in a press release Saturday night. “The belligerent parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and respect the will of the people of Sudan.”

The president confirmed that the U.S. has currently suspended all operations in the U.S. Embassy in Sudan as the country descends into a massive conflict. The president thanked embassy staff and the U.S. military who extracted Americans from the war-torn country early on Sunday morning.

US EMBASSY PERSONNEL IN SUDAN EVACUATED AMID VIOLENT CONFLICT

“I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America’s friendship and connection with the people of Sudan,” Biden wrote. “I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety.”

Biden added the embassy has been temporarily closed but “our commitment to the Sudanese people and the future they want for themselves is unending.”

Biden went on to say he was receiving regular reports from his team on efforts to assist the remaining Americans in Sudan “to the extent possible.”

BLOODY SUDAN CONFLICT CONTINUES DESPITE TRUCE, INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE

The conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan’s armed forces began on April 15. The World Health Organization reported that at least 413 people have died, while injury estimates are as high as 3,551.

One U.S. citizen was killed during the conflict. The American, who was not identified, did not work for the U.S. Embassy.

“We can confirm the death of one U.S. citizen in Sudan,” a State Department spokesperson said to Fox News. “We are in touch with the family and offer our deepest condolences to them on their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.