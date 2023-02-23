President Biden invites national champions University of Georgia to White House after backlash

The University of Georgia won their second straight National Championship back in January, but they did not receive an invitation to the White House after last year’s title win, which is customary for championship winners.

COVID-19 safety precautions prevented Georgia from visiting last year, but defensive lineman Warren Brinson let his displeasure be heard on Twitter on Monday, saying it was “crazy” the team had not yet been invited this time around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, after the tweet and request signed by U.S. Rep. Earl LeRoy “Buddy” Carter as well as Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, an invitation has been sent.

“The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House,” a White House official told the Athens-Banner Herald.

LSU WIDE RECEIVER ARRESTED ON ILLEGAL GUN CHARGE

“The Georgia Bulldogs, led by Head Coach Kirby Smart, completed a historic season in which they accomplished a 15-0 record and won their second National Championship in the same number of years,” the political leaders wrote in their request. “The 2022-2023 team allowed an average of 14.2 points per game while scoring an incredible 41 points per game. This marks the fourth college football national championship in school history and the 2022-23 Bulldogs become the first team in the College Football Playoff Era to win back-to-back national championships.

“For years, the college football national champion has had the high honor of being hosted, by the President, at the White House. Due to COVID-19 constraints, the 2021-22 University of Georgia national championship team was unable to come to D.C. It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.”

Georgia dominated TCU in a blowout 65-7 win in January to claim their second consecutive title.

FOX News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.