Presidents Cup 2022: What to know about the tournament

The Presidents Cup is set to tee off on Thursday with the International team looking to shock the United States and snap an eight-tournament losing streak.

The year’s event will take place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament was pushed to 2022 from 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the Presidents Cup takes place every two years.

The United States team will feature Davis Love III as the non-playing captain and Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as the non-playing assistants.

The players include Scott Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young and Kevin Kisner.

The International team will feature Trevor Immelman as the non-playing captain and K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas and Mike Weir as the non-playing assistants.

The players include Hideki Matsuyama, Im Sung-jae, Kim Joo-hyung, Corey Conners, Adam Scott, Mito Pereira, Lee Kyoung-hoon, Sebastian Munoz, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith, Kim Si-woo and Cameron Davis.

Those who are on the U.S. and International team rosters are being just as talked about as those who are not on the squads for the tournament.

Defending British Open champion Cameron Smith said he was looking forward to the Presidents Cup but then defected to LIV Golf. Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen were definitely going to be on the International team as well, but also joined LIV.

Love was asked if he felt bad for Immelman.

“I feel bad for the game of golf right now that this is the story going in,” Love said. “I feel bad for all of us, really. But Trevor has a job to do, and that’s to take 12 guys in there ready to play, and he’s going to be focused on that.”

The Americans were sure to have Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka be in the running for the Presidents Cup team after playing the Ryder Cup last year. However, they all defected as well.

“When the players decided to ask me to be their captain early on in 2020 — this was before the pandemic, before the professional game was fractured and divided — I signed up to a particular set of rules, and our team is a team of loyalty,” Immelman said. “Our team is a team of their word. We’ll abide by those rules.

“These are the 12 players that wanted to be eligible. These are the 12 players that wanted to be on the team. Those are the 12 that I want at the end of the day.”

Thursday TV: Golf Channel 1-6 p.m. ET

Friday TV: Golf Channel 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Saturday TV: Golf Channel 7-8 p.m., NBC 8 a.m-6 p.m. ET

Sunday TV: NBC Noon-6 p.m. ET

Day 1: 5 foursomes

Day 2: 5 fourballs

Day 3: 4 foursomes & 4 fourballs

Day 4: 12 singles

The United States came back to beat International 16-14 with Tiger Woods as a playing captain. The International has only tied in 2003 and won in 1998. The United States has won every other event since the tournament started in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.