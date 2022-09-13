Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines

ROYAL REGRETS? – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …

‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ – Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …

LOSS FOR WORDS – Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden is doing a good job. Continue reading …

FACT-CHECK FAIL – White House press secretary’s claims largely overlooked. Continue reading …

POLITICS VS. STUDENTS – President Biden’s proposed Title IX re-write fails the test, writes Betsy DeVos. Continue reading …

–

MEMO ADMISSION – EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol chief says migrant directive unprecedented. Continue reading …

‘CANNOT WIN’ – MAGA faceoff in a high-profile GOP primary in key battleground district divides Republicans. Continue reading …

DOJ APPROVED – Agency says it supports one of former President Trump’s nominees for special master. Continue reading …

‘TOO POLITICAL’ – Josh Hawley predicts exodus among President Biden’s staff if GOP takes Congress. Continue reading …

‘VERY DANGEROUS’ – NBC’s Chuck Todd asks VP Kamala Harris if ‘threat from within’ is a bigger threat than 9/11. Continue reading …

‘THREATS TO DEMOCRACY’ – Former CNN host Brian Stelter gets Harvard fellowship to discuss hot-button topic. Continue reading …

‘AS A REPUBLICAN …’ – Token ‘View’ conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin loves reminding viewers of her party. Continue reading …

IT’S ALL A ‘MIRAGE’ – New York Times elections analyst flags ‘warning signs’ for Democrats in 2022 midterms polling. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Biden White House politicized the worst terrorist attack in American history. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Drawing a parallel between January 6 protests and fall of the Twin towers — true lunacy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats have dipped back into their ‘election year playbook.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host highlights the Left’s green energy scam: This is sort of a reverse Robin Hood situation. Continue reading …

CRIME CONCERNS – Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid being attacked in response to rising violence. Continue reading …

‘SUPERHERO HEART’ – Oregon boy, 5, celebrates healing after he was born with more than a dozen holes in his heart. Continue reading …

HIGH-STAKES REPORT– New data expected to show prices slowed in August but remain elevated. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.