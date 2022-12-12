Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys agree to one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys have committed to beefing up their wide receivers room, just not with free agent Odell Beckham Jr. – at least for now.

The Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton on Monday and look forward to having him active before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Mike McCarthy said.

“It’s a great addition,” he said after the signing. “Obviously, he’s been working all year, so he’s in great, great shape medically. He had the workout, so I’m looking forward to it — he’s actually meeting with [receivers coach] Robert Prince right now. The biggest thing for him will be [playbook] language, which always is when you get new opportunities.”

“We’ll get him out there on Wednesday and get him activated.”

The four-time Pro Bowler spent 10 years with the Colts but played in just 10 games last season due to injury.

“The timing is right,” McCarthy added. “He’s ready to go. He’s an excellent addition, especially at this time of year.”

News of Hilton’s signing has raised questions over Dallas’ pursuit of Beckham, which seemingly stalled last week following his visit with the team.

But owner Jerry Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans that the team has not moved on from Beckham.

“Not at all, put a big exclamation on that. That’s all I got on that.”

Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn’t play in the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.