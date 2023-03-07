Pro Bowler Mike Pouncey will sign one-day contract with Dolphins to officially retire

Mike Pouncey wants to make his retirement from the NFL official, and he’s signing a one-day contract with the Miami Dolphins to make it formal.

Pouncey confirmed the reports by reposting a number of congratulatory remarks on Instagram.

Pouncey, 33, already announced his retirement in February 2021 alongside his twin brother, Maurkice, following 10 seasons in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Injuries played a factor in Pouncey’s retirement. He suffered a neck ailment in 2019 that ended his season prematurely. In 2020, Pouncey needed season-ending hip surgery before getting a chance to play a game that year.

DOLPHINS TO RELEASE FORMER PRO BOWL CORNERBACK BYRON JONES: REPORTS

Pouncey made four Pro Bowl appearances during 10 seasons as one of the best centers in the game. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dolphins out of the University of Florida and became an immediate anchor on the offensive line.

Pouncey played seven seasons with the Dolphins before moving on to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

He was a Pro Bowler in his first season with the Chargers, playing all 16 games. But he only played five in 2019 after his neck injury.

DEFENDING HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER CALEB WILLIAMS REVEALS HIS ‘NO. 1’ NFL DESTINATION

Maurkice Pouncey also played center, being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers the year before his brother at No. 18 overall. He also played for the Florida Gators.

Mike Pouncey finished his career playing 114 games, all starts and 93 of them with Miami.