Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob ‘The Boomer’ Brown dies at 81

Bob Brown, a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, died Friday surrounded by family and friends.

He was 81 years old.

Brown played in the NFL from 1964-1973, was a nine-time All-Pro and was widely regarded as of the best offensive linemen of his era. He played with the Eagles, Rams and Raiders during his prolific 10-year pro career.

He was also named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Brown’s wife, through a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he suffered a stroke in April. She said he had been in a rehabilitation center ever since.

HOMER JONES, FORMER NFL STAR CREDITED AS FIRST PLAYER TO SPIKE FOOTBALL AFTER TD, DEAD AT 82

“Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.

“Yet, off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Brown was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft after he was named a unanimous All-American in his last season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The football program has since retired his No. 64.

Brown was also drafted in the first round of the 1964 AFL Draft.

Brown played on the offensive line alongside Gene Upshaw, center Jim Otto and tackles Art Shell and Ron Mix when he was with the Raiders in 1971. Each of those players have also been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The late John Madden, who coached Brown during his stint with the Raiders, once complimented the former offensive lineman’s tenacity.

“Bob was the most aggressive lineman that ever played,” Madden said via the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official website.