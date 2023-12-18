Pro-Palestinian activists march to major NYC transportation hubs, disrupting traffic in the Big Apple

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through New York City on Monday afternoon, making stops at major transportation hubs and disrupting traffic along the way.

The hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters walked in traffic lanes while passing buses and cars, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Many of the protesters were seen holding Palestinian flags and signs that read, “From Gaza to Jenin, Revolution until Victory,” and “Support Palestinian Resistance,” among other things.

The protest began at Grand Central Station before moving to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and there were reports the protest would move to Penn Station next.

One protester was heard on video saying the U.S. was just as responsible for the genocide against Palestinian people in Gaza as the Israelis were responsible, the issue being that the Palestinian people need to be protected.

Last month, anti-Israel activists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City by chanting and singing “Palestine will be free,” while others glued themselves to the street along the parade route.

Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the protests, seeking information about whether the protests were being held legally or illegally, what type of issues police were encountering, and whether anyone had been arrested.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which at least 1,200 people died in Israel and around 240 were taken captive by militants back to Gaza.

More than 17,700 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.