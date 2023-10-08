Pro-Palestinian protesters blame Israel for Hamas terror attack in ‘repugnant’ demonstrations

Hundreds of protesters turned out in New York City on Sunday to support the Palestinians after an attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.

Hamas terrorists launched thousands of missiles at Israel and invaded towns along the Gaza border on Saturday, killing at least 700 people and wounding thousands more and prompting Israel to declare war against the Iran-backed group.

The protest, organized by the Democratic Socialists of America – a group that boasts six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of “the Squad” – took place in Times Square and then advanced down 42nd Street to Bryant Park, close to the Israeli Consulate.

The DSA laid the blame for the attack at Israel’s feet, tweeting out as part of the announcement: “Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime – a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the rally ahead of its start, saying that the “people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings” and blasting the rally as “abhorrent and morally repugnant.”

Hundreds marched through the city’s midtown area, with many chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a chant that the Anti-Defamation League notes can be understood as a call for the elimination of Israel. Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine often use the chant as an anti-Israel rallying cry.

The protesters carried signs that called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and argued that “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

Police arrested some of the demonstrators, although it was unclear on what grounds they did so. Video showed police taking away a few individuals who did not resist arrest.

The protest prompted a counter-protest from Israel supporters, who police separated from the pro-Palestinian protesters with barriers and roads where possible. The opposing groups lined 42nd Street as they chanted at each other, at times hurling insults and yelling directly at the other side.