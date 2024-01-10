Pro-Palestinian protesters deface veterans cemetery in Los Angeles, spray-paint: ‘Free Gaza’

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters on Sunday defaced the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, spray-painting “Free Gaza” and “Intifada” on the entrance to the memorial.

Some 90,000 veterans of World War I, World II, and the Vietnam War, among others, are buried here.

The cemetery is located at the corner of a protest hot spot where there have been large protests in recent months in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Protesters could be heard shouting “long live Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” among other phrases.

Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman derided the protesters, suggesting it was further “proof that people who hate #Israel, also hate America.”

“Here, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in my district, they deface a cemetery for those who have their lives to end slavery and protect the world from Fascism,” Sherman tweeted.

“VA national cemeteries are where our nation’s heroes are laid to rest, and any act of vandalism is unacceptable,” Veterans Affairs Press Secretary Terrence Hayes told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We are taking immediate steps to restore the wall at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to its original state.”

The incident came less than two weeks after another group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted traffic at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).