Professor holds machete to reporter’s neck after destroying student’s pro-life display

The New York City professor who went on an expletive filled rant and then destroyed a student group’s pro-life display allegedly threatened a reporter covering the story by putting a machete to his neck.

Shellyne Rodriguez, a Hunter College adjunct assistant professor of art, responded to a New York Post reporter who knocked on the door of her Bronx apartment Tuesday morning by holding a machete to his neck and allegedly threatening to “chop” the man up, according to a New York Post report Tuesday.

“Get the f— away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete,” the professor shouted at the reporter, who was identified as Reuven Fenton.

According to the report, Fenton knocked on the professor’s door and identified himself before Rodriguez “barged out” of the apartment and allegedly put the machete to his neck.

“Get the f— away from my door! Get the f— away from my door!” she yelled again before returning to her apartment.

Fenton was accompanied on the trip to the apartment by a New York Post photographer, who captured the moment before both attempted to exit the building.

But Rodriguez chased the reporters outside, still armed with the machete, and continued to shout at them even after they had exited her building.

“If I see you on this block one more f—ing time,” she yelled. “”Get the f— off the block! Get the f— out of here, yo!”

The professor then briefly chased the duo down the street and then allegedly kicked Fenton in the shins as he was trying to enter his car before finally retreating back to her building.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment about the incident. A request for comment from Rodriguez and the professor’s union were not immediately returned.

Hunter College said the professor has been relieved from her position.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez, and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school,” a spokesperson for the school told Fox News Digital.

The tense moment comes after Rodriguez came under fire after viral video showed her shouting expletive at a group of pro-life students manning a pro-life display at Hunter College, accusing the students of spreading “propaganda” and “triggering” other students before hurling items from the display.

“You’re not educating s—, this is f—ing propaganda,” the professor tells the students in a clip posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America. “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

“This is bull—-, this is violent,” Rodriguez continued. “You’re triggering my students.”

“I am sorry about that,” one of the pro-life students attempted to respond.

“No you’re not, because you can’t even have a f—ing baby. So you don’t even know what that is. Get this s— the f— out of here,” the professor fired back before hurling items off the table. “F— this s—.”

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a Hunter College spokesperson confirmed the video was of Rodriguez and that the school was investigating.

“The provost has opened an investigation into the professor’s actions,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“Hunter College prides itself on maintaining decorum and respect for all, while encouraging the free expression of ideas,” the spokesperson continued. “Students can display one side of a political issue, or more than one side. We consider our campus a vibrant marketplace of ideas.”