Progressive Philadelphia DA unleashes on Republicans after latest mass shooting: ‘Against your safety’

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner blasted Republican legislators during a post-mass shooting press conference Tuesday, insisting that they are “against [voters’] safety.”

On Monday night, a gunman opened fire in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, killing five people and injuring several more. Multiple children were injured by the gunfire, including a 2-year-old who was shot four times in the legs.

The suspected gunman, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and had an “AR-type rifle,” along with multiple magazines. He was apprehended by police and faces several counts of murder, aggravated assault and felony weapons charges.

The five deceased victims are Daujan Brown, 15; Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29 and Ralph Moralis, 59.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Krasner wrapped up his speech by criticizing Pennsylvania’s gun laws.

“Finally, I just want to say this: it is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation that we have in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Krasner said.

“It is disgusting that you can go to New Jersey and find a whole list of reasonable gun regulation that we don’t have, that you can go to Delaware and there’s almost as long a list of reasonable gun legislation that we don’t have,” he added.

The district attorney then took aim at Republicans who have recently worn AR-15 lapel pins. Some politicians, such as Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) have worn the lapel as a sign of support for the Second Amendment.

“It is time for everybody and our legislature, including the ones who would like to walk around with an AR-15 lapel pin,” Krasner said. “It is time for every one of them to face the voters.”

“And if they’re not going to do something, then voters are going to have to vote them out because that’s what that lapel pin means. It means ‘Vote me out. I am against you, and I’m against your safety.'”

Krasner was impeached last year by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives during a 107-85 vote. Krasner’s Republican critics argued that his progressive policies exacerbated Philadelphia’s crime crisis.

“His lack of proper leadership serves as a direct and proximate cause of the crisis currently facing the city of Philadelphia,” House Resolution No. 240 stated.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.