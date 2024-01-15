Propeller plane crashed into water in California after flying erratically: report

A search is underway after a propeller plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean in Half Moon Bay, California, Sunday evening, according to officials.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. local time near Moss Beach Distillery, KRON reported.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Philip Hallworth told the outlet that evidence shows a plane went into the water after it was flying erratically and that the aircraft was found in the water. Search and rescue teams are responding to the crash.

There was no immediate information about the number of people on board the plane, possible survivors or the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

US NAVY HELICOPTER CRASHES INTO BAY DURING TRAINING EXERCISE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT ARMED WITH ‘ASSAULT RIFLE,’ BODY ARMOR KILLED AFTER OPENING FIRE ON DEPUTIES

The crash happened a few miles away from the Half Moon Bay Airport on Cabrillo Highway, Hallworth said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews are also responding to the crash.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias and The Associated Press contributed to this report.