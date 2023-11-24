Protesters target AIPAC president’s home with ‘baby killer’ accusations, red paint

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated outside the home of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee president, lighting smoke bombs and accusing him of killing babies.

Demonstrators held the protest at AIPAC President Michael Tuchin’s vacation home in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

“AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congress members,” protest organizers wrote of Tuchin and AIPAC.

“F— your holiday baby killer!” the group added.

AOC ACCUSES PRO-ISRAEL PAC OF BEING ‘EXTREMIST ORGANIZATION THAT DESTABILIZES US DEMOCRACY’

The demonstration was organized by People’s City Council, a local leftist organization that describes itself as an “abolitionist, anti-capitalist & anti-imperialist collective amplifying the voice of the people through direct action, public ed + community space.”

Smoke bombs were lit outside the residence, filling the area outside Tuchin’s residence with a gray haze, according to video shared on X by the account Stop Antisemitism.

Protesters also spilled red paint around the area, symbolically accusing Tuchin of having “blood” on his hands.

HOSTAGE FAMILIES REBUKE JOURNALISTS’ ‘FALSE EQUIVALENCE’ BETWEEN ISRAEL, HAMAS AT VATICAN PRESS CONFERENCE

AIPAC is a nonpartisan, pro-Israel political action committee (PAC) that lobbies for Israeli interests in Washington.

It is one of the most powerful foreign interest PACs in the country and has been sharply criticized by left-wing members of Congress.

“AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Halloween this year.

She continued, “They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color. They are an extremist organization that destabilizes U.S. democracy.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been similarly outspoken against the organization.

The congresswoman previously called AIPAC a “right-wing Super PAC funded by millions of dollars in Dark Money spending.”

Fox News’ Houston Keen contributed to this report.