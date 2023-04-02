Providence’s Alyn Breed faces ‘numerous firearm offenses’ after alleged domestic incident

Providence Friars guard Alyn Breed was arrested and subsequently suspended from the men’s basketball team over his alleged role in a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend.

Providence Police said in a news release that officers were called to the college regarding an incident that took place early Saturday. Police decided to arrest Breed on several charges after an investigation.

“After a collaborative investigation, PC student Alyn Breed was charged with numerous firearm offenses,” police said.

Police added that Breed was also charged with unlawful entry of a home, robbery, vandalism and taking a car without permission in connection with the incident, according to the Providence Journal.

According to the New York Post, Breed allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend.

Providence announced Breed was suspended indefinitely from the team.

“It was announced [Saturday] by the Providence Police Department that Providence College student-athlete Alyn Breed was charged with several crimes for actions that occurred off campus on Saturday, April 1,” the school said in a statement.

“As a result of these charges, athletic director Steve Napolillo and head coach Kim English have determined that Breed is suspended from the men’s basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities. [Providence] will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter. At this time, there will not be any further comment.”

Breed averaged 4.8 points per game during the 2022-23 season.