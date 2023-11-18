Providence’s Garwey Dual throws punch at Kansas State player

A college basketball matchup between the Providence Friars and the Kansas State Wildcats got a bit heated at different points during the game on Friday night.

Late in the first half, Friars star Bryce Hopkins shoved Wildcats player Tylor Perry to the floor as officials were trying to break up a scrum for the loose ball. Hopkins was given a technical foul, and while the intense hustle for the game was something that could be brushed off, what happened at the end of the game could not.

With seven seconds left in the game, Kansas State’s Dai Dai Ames poked Providence’s Garwey Dual in the face during an inbound play. Dual got in Ames’ face and then threw a punch.

Both players were ejected.

Kansas State won the game, 73-70, which took place in Nassau, Bahamas, for the Baha Mar Hoops tournament. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang moved to 6-0 in overtime games in his career, according to The Kansas City Star.

“We work on it every single day. We work on those game situations and play a five-minute segment every day called ‘five to grind’ and how we want to play and what goes into winning those close games,” he said, via the newspaper.

“Then, when you have a staff with Ulric Maligi and Rodney Perry, guys who are really seeing how we can take advantage of things offensively and what we need to do defensively and making those adjustments. We really have an advantage with those guys on our bench.”

Perry scored 24 points in the win, including five in the overtime period. Devin Carter led the way for the Friars with 19 points.

“It was a battle,” Friars head coach Kim English said after the game, via the Providence Journal. “It was a gritty contest, a physical contest. Our team had a lot of chances for victory. I give a ton of credit to the Kansas State program that we have a ton of respect for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.