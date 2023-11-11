Puerto Rican dentist fatally shoots patient he claims attacked him

A surgical dentist in Puerto Rico fatally shot a patient who entered his office Friday and allegedly assaulted the dentist and his secretary, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was reportedly upset about recent dental work he had done, a police statement said.

The incident occurred in the north coastal town of Manati, which is west of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.

No further details were immediately available.

Police said the case was under investigation and no charges had been filed.