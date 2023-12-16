Putin hopes for ‘more constructive’ US president in international dialogue, warns America must ‘be careful’

A spokesperson for the Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin hopes that the next U.S. leader will be “more constructive.”

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking with NBC News on Friday, said that the White House must understand the “importance of the dialogue.”

Peskov claimed that Putin is willing to work with “anyone who will understand that from now on, you have to be more careful with Russia and you have to take into account its concerns,” Peskov said.

The Russian official avoided calling out President Biden by name and did not offer suggestions for presidential replacements.

Peskov did say that Trump’s assertion that he could end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in a single day to be misguided, saying that the war is “too complicated.”

He expressed frustration with the U.S. for continuing to fund Ukrainian defenses against the ongoing Russian attacks, saying it was a waste of money to oppose the invasion.

“You have to understand your responsibility for this,” Peskov told the outlet. “You are making this conflict longer.”

Peskov also accused the West of waging a “war” on Russia by bolstering defensive military capabilities in Ukraine.

Putin reiterated this week that he will not end the war in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and, at a year-end news conference, offered rare details concerning those objectives.

The Russian president, who is seeking reelection after being in power for nearly 24 years, addressed concerns from some Russian citizens about another wave of mobilization — a highly unpopular move he enacted in September 2022 to boost his forces in Ukraine.

Putin dismissed the need for a second wave of mobilization of reservists, saying there are some 617,000 Russian soldiers currently in Ukraine, including around 244,000 troops who were called up to fight alongside professional Russian military forces.

“There is no need [for additional mobilization],” Putin said, because 1,500 men are being recruited into the Russian army every day across the country. He said 486,000 soldiers have signed a contract with the Russian military as of Wednesday evening.

Fox News Digital’s Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.