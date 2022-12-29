Putin launches latest nuclear submarine ‘Emperor Alexander III’ as part of new fleet

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday commissioned his latest nuclear submarine dubbed “Emperor Alexander III” as part of Moscow’s move to create a fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

The submarine was launched in the city of Severodvinsk on the White Sea after being developed by the Russian ship building company Sevmash – a subsidiary of the United Shipbuilding Corporation which oversees the construction and maintenance of Russia’s navy.

Putin championed the fleet as being beyond compare to any other naval fleet in the world.

While the “Emperor Alexander III” – capable of carrying 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles – will undergo testing next June according to state media RIA, three other vessels were donned with the Russian flag Thursday and will begin military service.

“The new submarines and surface ships have modern navigation, communications and hydroacoustics systems, high-precision weapons and robotic systems,” he said.

Another nuclear submarine cruiser titled “Generalissimo Suvorov,” a small missile ship called “Grad” and the sea minesweeper, “Anatoly Shlemov” were all officially handed over to the Navy in a ceremony.

“I would like to congratulate all Russian sailors and shipbuilders on this significant milestone event for the fleet,” Putin said, adding the additional vessels “significantly increase the capabilities of our nuclear naval forces.”

The “Generalissimo Suvorov” will also be armed with Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The two most recent nuclear-powered – and potentially nuclear-armed – submarines means that Russia’s navy will soon have seven of the top vessels with more planned for future development.

“Four more such submarines will be built as part of the current state armament program, which will ensure Russia’s security for decades to come,” Putin said during the ceremony Thursday.

The “Grad” is small rocket ship that Putin said has “high efficiency in solving combat missions in Syria,” while the “Anatoly Shlemov” is a mine-sweeping vessel “considered one of the most successful Russian developments in surface shipbuilding,” according to the Kremlin chief.

Ten more mine-sweeping ships are planned for development.

Putin pledged to continue developing Russia’s naval capabilities as the war in Ukraine rages and said, “we will increase the pace and volume of construction of ships.”

He said that “taking into account the experience gained, including during a special military operation,” Moscow will equip its navy “with the most modern weapons, [and] conduct operational and combat training of sailors.”

“We will do everything necessary to reliably ensure security [for] Russia, the protection of our national interests in the oceans,” he added.