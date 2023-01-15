Putin praises ‘positive dynamic’ in Ukraine war after Russian missile strikes apartment building, kills 23

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the “positive dynamic” of his ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Sunday after a Russian missile strike killed 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building.

The Dnipro attack was part of a wave of missile strikes Russia launched into Ukraine this weekend. First responders spent hours searching through the rubble of the 9-story apartment building destroyed in the strike. In all, Russia fired 30 missiles targeting Dnipro and other major cities, but Ukrainian forces shot down more than 20 of them mid-flight.

“There is a positive dynamic, everything is developing according to plans,” Putin told reporters Sunday. “I hope that our fighters will please us more than once again.”

The missile strike in Dnipro coincided with another attack on the capital of Kyiv. There, Ukrainian officials reported damage to infrastructure, but no civilian casualties.

US TO START TRAINING UKRAINIANS ON PATRIOT SYSTEM ON US SOIL NEXT WEEK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to condemn the attacks and said, “Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by Russian terror.”

“It was possible to save dozens of people, wounded, traumatized,” Zelenskyy said. “Among them are children; the youngest girl is 3 years old.”

RUSSIA AGAIN CLAIMS VICTORY OVER UKRAINIAN CITY SOLEDAR, IN POSSIBLE RARE VICTORY

“The world must stop evil,” he continued, adding that debris removal was ongoing. “All services are working. We’re fighting for every person, every life. We’ll find everyone involved in terror.”

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainian media that the missiles most likely “flew on a ballistic trajectory” from north of Ukraine. He stated that Ukrainian forces currently have no method of shooting down such missiles, at least not until operators have been trained in the use of U.S. Patriot missiles, which President Biden’s administration is poised to deliver next week.

