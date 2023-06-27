Putin’s rebellion curveball, Idaho suspect heads to court amid death penalty bombshell and more top headlines

DEATH PENALTY CHARGES – Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger will be in court today for the first time since state announced it will seek death penalty. Continue reading …

MERCY FOR MERCENARIES – Russia drops charges against Prigozhin, other participants of Wagner Group rebellion. Continue reading …

SACKED OVER SCIENCE – College allegedly fired biology professor teaching sex is determined by chromosomes X and Y. Continue reading …

TECH ‘LOVE’ – Wimbledon teams up with IBM to introduce generative AI video commentary and highlight clips. Continue reading …

NORMANDY MOMENT – AI companies are risking US national security by working with China, writes Patrick Murphy. Continue reading …

NO COP OUT – Florida’s largest police union reveals the candidate it’s endorsing for president. Continue reading …

‘BIDENOMICS’ 101 – White House unveils president’s plan to rebuild American economy. Continue reading …

‘ANSWERING THE CALL’ – Former Navy SEAL challenges vulnerable red state Dem senator in vital race. Continue reading …

UNDER SCRUTINY – McCarthy pressed on potential impeachment proceedings after Hunter Biden bombshell. Continue reading …

‘I EDUCATED HIM’ – Vivek Ramaswamy hits back at Don Lemon’s ‘bigots’ and ‘insurrectionists’ comments. Continue reading …

‘TOO MUCH CREDIT’ – Condoleezza Rice disputes claims that Putin ‘staged’ Russia rebellion. Continue reading …

‘SIT THIS ONE OUT’ – ‘The View’ co-host argues Hunter Biden shouldn’t have attended state dinner. Continue reading …

‘UNRIVALED COVERAGE’ – New primetime lineup revealed with Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The IRS whistleblower’s testimony was so explosive even the liberal media couldn’t ignore it. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats and the DOJ will never, ever seriously investigate President Biden or Hunter Biden. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Nobody believes Biden didn’t know about Hunter’s business dealings. Continue reading …

‘POSTER CHILDREN’ – BlackRock, CEO Larry Fink are leading a ‘phenomenon that must be opposed,’ critic says. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN FALLOUT – Prigozhin expected to maintain ‘monopoly’ over Wagner forces peddling Putin interests in Africa, Middle East despite mutiny. Continue reading …

WEEDING OUT – New AI-generated technology will change the future of farming. Continue reading …

MIND YOUR BUSINESS – Bud Light controversy dismissed by country star amid Garth Brooks backlash. Continue reading …

NOTHING TO SEE HERE – Democrats continue to ignore alleged Biden family corruption. Continue reading …

WATCH: CLEVER CUB: A young bear was caught climbing into the backset of a car in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Jessica Harvey and her family caught the cub first trying to get into her brother-in-law’s truck — and when he couldn’t manage that, he moved on to his car. See the adorable video! See video …

WATCH: Youngest Titanic explorer ‘fell unconscious’ due to low oxygen levels. See video …

WATCH: Time for Congress to subpoena Hunter Biden: Jonathan Turley. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

