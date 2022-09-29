Qatar calls up civilians for mandatory military service to assist at World Cup security checkpoints: report

As Qatar prepares for the World Cup in November, the government has called up hundreds of civilians for mandatory military service to man security checkpoints at stadiums hosting World Cup games.

Included in the hundreds of civilians are diplomats from overseas – including the United States, China, and Russia – who would usually be allowed to delay their military service, according to Reuters.

The small country is expecting around 1.2 million visitors for the World Cup, and the additional security personnel will be expected to “manage stadium security queues, frisk fans and detect contraband like alcohol, drugs or weapons concealed in ponytails, jacket linings or even false bellies,” Reuters reported.

“Most people are there because they have to be – they don’t want to get in trouble,” a source told Reuters, adding that the civilians were told it’s their “patriotic duty” to report.

Men between the ages of 18 and 35 have trained with the military for at least four months since 2014, with a punishment of up to a year in prison for those who dodge the requirement.

“Recruits will provide additional support during the tournament as part of the regular program, just as they do every year at major public events, such as the National Day celebrations,” a Qatari government official said in a statement to Reuters.

Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, came to an agreement with FIFA in early September to allow the sale of beer before and after matches.

The sale of alcohol is strictly regulated in the majority-Muslim country, and only Budweiser will be sold beginning three hours before games and up to one hour after. Beer will not be sold during matches.

Fans traveling to Qatar have been warned about attempting to sneak alcohol into the country.

“There are specific measures,” Col. Jassim Abdulrahim Al Sayed of the safety and security operations committee told ESPN at a news conference in Doha. “I think alcohol will not be allowed through the airport and suitcases.

“There are locations where alcohol will be sold throughout the country.”

The World Cup begins on November 20th.