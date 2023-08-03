Quantum computing, blockchains: How the U.S. can update systems for AI potential

Countries looking to fully utilize artificial intelligence (AI)’s potential and capabilities will need to look for upgrades to data storage and processing, turning to either blockchains or quantum computing for the way forward, experts told Fox News Digital.

“You’re going to have massive data storage issues and issues for computation when you get into pattern recognition,” Christopher Alexander, chief analytics officer of Pioneer Development Group, told Fox News Digital.

The race to develop and implement AI systems cannot occur without proper infrastructure, according to TS2 Space, a Polish internet service provider for the U.S. Army in areas like Iraq and Afghanistan.

In a blog post on the company website, TS2 Space highlighted the challenges AI infrastructure faces, including “the sheer volume of data” and “the complexity of AI algorithms and models.”

GOP, DEMS UNITE BEHIND PUBLIC AI RESEARCH CENTER TO ‘DEMOCRATIZE’ THE TECH

“Developing and deploying AI applications require a deep understanding of the underlying algorithms and models, as well as the ability to fine-tune them for specific use cases,” the company wrote. “This can be a daunting task for organizations that lack the necessary expertise in AI.”

“Moreover, organizations must also ensure that their AI infrastructure is flexible and adaptable to accommodate the rapid pace of change in AI technologies,” the post adds. “This means that organizations should be prepared to continuously update and upgrade their AI infrastructure as new technologies and tools become available.”

Alexander pointed to blockchains, or decentralized processing, as one path forward, noting that it’s no “coincidence” that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced his own blockchain shortly after releasing ChatGPT.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

“I think decentralized platforms are going to be the direction that everyone’s going to head in,” Alexander said, pointing to the decentralized nature of a blockchain, which would use up “a portion of your computer … for six, eight hours a day to validate data and use for processing.

“You can have, you know, 50,000 potato computers in Eastern Europe all hooked up and running at the same level as something that the NSA would have,” Alexander said, adding that companies like Amazon and Deloitte utilize blockchains already for “data storage, security and the efficiency of it.”

Some experts instead point to quantum computing or utilizing subatomic particles to enhance processing capabilities. Tech corporation IBM argues quantum computers will allow researchers and developers to engage with highly complex problems and processes that classical models and even current supercomputers struggle to handle.

“The real world runs on quantum physics,” IBM wrote on its website. “Computers that make calculations using the quantum states of quantum bits should in many situations be our best tools for understanding it.”

POPULAR AI-POWERED PROGRAMS ARE MAKING A MESS IN THE COURTROOM, EXPERT CLAIMS

Kevin Kane, CEO of quantum encryption company American Binary, argued quantum computing could develop far more in the coming decade and further enhance machine learning, a process that would add to existing infrastructure rather than supplant it.

Pranav Gokhale, VP of Quantum Software at Infleqtion, told Fox News Digital classical computers will be pushed to their limits as the demand for AI services accelerates, and quantum processing will “empower AI to be a reality as they can manage far more complex tasks.”

“There is mitigations in the near term,” Gokhale said. “Without quantum, you can use bigger computing clusters, but it still doesn’t fundamentally change this very basic problem. And that is the No. 1 place where I think quantum computing is going to give that outsized advantage.

“It’s not just a near-term addition, but it’s a long term paradigm shift, right? It’s not just … whether it’s financial records or whether it’s DNA-based pairs and genomics. Those are all things where current models really struggle to keep up with inputs that are longer than a few thousand characters.”

China has already started investing in developing quantum capabilities as a means of gaining an advantage over rival nations for AI supremacy, according to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

“It’s a race just like the space race. You know, we had the Russians and we won that race. We have to win this one,” McCaul told Fox News Digital at the Milken Global Conference.

Fox News Digital’s Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.