Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State: Chinese delegation blocked from Westminster Hall: report

A delegation from China was reportedly blocked from viewing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Lying-in-State.

Queen Elizabeth II, the late monarch of the United Kingdom, is currently Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall until her funeral.

The Lying-in-State is overseen by Parliament. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told Parliament colleagues that he denied a Chinese delegation, according to the BBC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously sent condolences to the royal family upon news of the monarch’s passing.

Chinese state media also lauded the queen’s bilateral relations with China and friendly demeanor with the communist state.

“The queen was the first British monarch to visit China and received multiple Chinese state leaders’ on their visits to Britain,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. She has made important contributions to promoting the understanding of Chinese and British people and expanding friendly exchanges between the two countries.”

Chinese leadership was expected to attend the funeral on Sept. 19, but the specifics of the visit have yet to be made public.

The line to get into Westminster Hall was temporarily closed Friday, as the wait time stretched to 14 hours.

Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch.

She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

Fox News’ Phillip Nieto contributed to this report.