Queen Elizabeth II tributes planned as Premier League returns to play

Premier League matches will be played with a heavy heart this weekend as clubs, along with the United Kingdom, will remember Queen Elizabeth II more than a week after her death.

The top-flight soccer league in the country put the season on pause in order to keep the focus on the Royals as they and Britons mourn her death. Additionally, when the league and players return to action this weekend, there will be plenty of tributes to honor the queen’s 70-year reign.

“Fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence, which will be followed by the National Anthem, ‘God Save The King,’” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Big screens and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at the grounds will be flying at half-mast.

“When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will be invited to applaud The Queen’s 70-year reign.”

The Premier League will return Friday with Aston Villa taking on Southampton and Nottingham Forest face off against Fulham.

Wolves-Manchester City, Newcastle-AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City will compete on Saturday with Brighton and Crystal Palace’s matchup postponed.

Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds will remain postponed as well. They were set to play Sunday. Brentford-Arsenal and Everton-West Ham will play on.