Rachel Balkovec, first female manager in minor leagues, named Marlins director of player development: reports

Rachel Balkovec continues to break glass ceilings in Major League Baseball.

Balkovec became the first woman to become a minor league manager in 2022 when she got the job with the New York Yankees’ Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.

Now, she will be headed south for a nice promotion with the Miami Marlins.

Multiple reports say Balkovec has been hired as the Marlins’ director of player development.

The Marlins became the first MLB team to hire a female general manager when Derek Jeter hired Kim Ng in 2020.

Ng left the organization following this past season after it was reported the team wanted to hire a president of baseball operations above her. They have since hired former Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix as their new president of baseball operations.

Balkovec previously worked with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros in strength and conditioning before going to the Yankees in 2019 as a minor league hitting coach.

A former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, Balkovec has a master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU and another in human movement sciences from Vrije University in the Netherlands.

The Tarpons went 61-69 last season after going 61-67 the year prior.

Miami went 84-78 — it was their first time winning at least 81 games since 2009. They earned a National League Wild Card berth, making their first non-COVID postseason since 2003.

