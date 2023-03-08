Raging fire in Yonkers, New York, engulfs apartment building, leaves at least 1 dead

A raging apartment fire in Yonkers, New York, early Wednesday consumed a 7-story building and killed at least one person, according to officials and local reports.

The flames erupted just before 1 a.m. at the Mona Lisa Luxury Cooperative Residence in the city, which is located along the Hudson River in Westchester County.

More than 100 firefighters from the city and nearby communities responded to the four-alarm blaze, FOX5 New York reported. Multiple residents escaped or were rescued through a fire escape.

Video from the scene shows flames and smoke spewing out of the building’s roof and windows.

Multiple injuries were reported, according to local news outlets, but no further details were immediately available.

Some residents and firefighters were hospitalized, WABC-TV reported, citing officials.

Firefighters battled difficult conditions, including strong winds and working across a parking deck that could not fit fire engines, according to WNBC-TV.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The building is home to over 90 families, according to local reports. The fire has left dozens of families displaced. The Red Cross is assisting families at a temporary shelter on Bronx River Road.